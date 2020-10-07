2 Florida Attys Charged For Foreclosure Funds Fraud

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Authorities in South Florida have charged two local attorneys over their alleged involvement in what is described as a sophisticated fraud scheme to steal nearly $750,000 in funds left over from foreclosure cases. Rashida Overby, 46, of Lauderhill, and Ria Sankar Balram, 40, of North Lauderdale, were arrested along with two convicted felons in what the Broward sheriff's office dubbed "Operation Claim Game." Between the two of them, the attorneys face multiple charges, including for fraud, grand theft, fraudulently simulating legal processes and fraudulently using living and deceased individuals' personal identification without permission. According to the sheriff's Money Laundering Task Force,...

