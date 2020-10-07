Sports Bar Not Covered In Injury Suit Over Patron's Crash

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge freed Atlantic Casualty Insurance Co. from having to cover a sports bar in a suit over injuries suffered by customers when a man crashed his car into the bar after drinking there, ruling the underlying dispute involves an assault charge expressly excluded by the policy. U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett said Tuesday that Atlantic is not obligated to defend or indemnify the bar in the underlying suit, granting the insurer's motion for summary judgment. Because the driver pled guilty to an assault charge over the crash, the policy's "assault and battery" exclusion clearly bars coverage, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS