Hedge Fund Settles SEC's NFL Concussion Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Cambridge Capital Group Advisors LLC has struck a tentative deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would settle allegations that the hedge fund engaged in securities fraud by purportedly defrauding former NFL players. The SEC asked the Northern District of Florida on Tuesday to pause proceedings against Cambridge for 60 days so both sides could work out the details of the tentative deal, according to the motion for a stay. The settlement would cover contentions that the company fraudulently raised nearly $4 million from about 20 former NFL players, many of whom participated in the league's landmark concussion class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS