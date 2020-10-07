Judge Says Ex-ADI Worker's Bias Claim Puts Onus On Feds

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday declined to rule out a former Analog Devices Inc. employee's claim that he was prosecuted for alleged trade secrets theft because he is of Chinese descent, at least until the government backs up its national security allegations with "proof." U.S. District Judge William G. Young made the remarks during a midday hearing on a motion from Haoyang Yu, a 41-year-old naturalized citizen from China, to toss the trade secrets charges. Yu has claimed prosecutors only brought the case against him — and have ignored other similar cases in the past — because a U.S. Department of...

