Uber's Ex-Security Chief Seeks Legal Fees For Breach Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Uber's ex-head of security filed suit Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to have the company pay his legal fees in connection with charges he faces for allegedly trying to cover up a cyberattack that exposed the data of 57 million riders and drivers. Joseph Sullivan, who is also a former cybercrime prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice, says Uber Technologies Inc. should cover his legal fees per a "mandatory indemnification and advancement" provision of the ride-hailing company's bylaws. "Uber granted its 'officers' mandatory advancement rights and yet is resisting those rights for its former chief security officer, Mr. Sullivan,...

