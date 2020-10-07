Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chubb Unit Denied Appraisal Of Chocolatier's Sandy Claim

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a Chubb Ltd. unit's bid to force appraisal to determine the potential value of a New York City chocolatier's claim for property damage and lost business income caused by Superstorm Sandy, as the five-year-old dispute heads toward trial.

Following a telephone conference, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven M. Gold denied Chubb unit Great Northern Insurance Co.'s motion to compel appraisal in the long-running coverage dispute with Madelaine Chocolate Novelties Inc. Judge Gold's written order did not elaborate on his reasoning, and an attorney for Madelaine declined comment. Counsel for Great Northern did not immediately respond to...

