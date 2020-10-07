Amazon Attys Nab Fees For 'Baseless' PersonalWeb IP Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge approved Amazon's request for attorney fees following its win in a software developer's failed patent infringement suit over the technology giant's cloud-based storage system, calling the suit "objectively baseless." U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday granted Amazon's motion for attorney fees after it prevailed in a suit by PersonalWeb Technologies LLC alleging that Amazon customers, including BuzzFeed and Vox, infringed its patents. The Federal Circuit affirmed in June the district court's decision in 2019 to grant partial summary judgment, with a three-judge panel finding that claim preclusion barred the infringement claims over Amazon's S3 system. "PersonalWeb's infringement...

