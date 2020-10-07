Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Attys Nab Fees For 'Baseless' PersonalWeb IP Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge approved Amazon's request for attorney fees following its win in a software developer's failed patent infringement suit over the technology giant's cloud-based storage system, calling the suit "objectively baseless."

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday granted Amazon's motion for attorney fees after it prevailed in a suit by PersonalWeb Technologies LLC alleging that Amazon customers, including BuzzFeed and Vox, infringed its patents.

The Federal Circuit affirmed in June the district court's decision in 2019 to grant partial summary judgment, with a three-judge panel finding that claim preclusion barred the infringement claims over Amazon's S3 system.

"PersonalWeb's infringement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!