Citrus Farm Has Safe Harbor From Wage Suit, Judge Finds

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a proposed class action accusing a citrus farm of unlawfully not paying workers for downtime, finding that the farm satisfied the safe harbor provision in a state law that protects employers from wage suits. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley said Tuesday that Wonderful Citrus Packing LLC, formerly known as Paramount Citrus Packing LLC, made necessary back payments to workers who were only being paid for harvesting-related tasks between 2013 and 2015, after a California law went into effect in 2016 requiring employers to pay employees at least minimum wage for nonproductive time and rest breaks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS