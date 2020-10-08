Appeal Board Says Small Biz Settlement Not Fraud Admission

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Civilian Board of Contract Appeals has refused to toss a construction company's contractual adjustment claim against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, saying the company's settlement over alleged small business program fraud does not void the underlying contract. Regiment Construction Corp.'s settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over allegations that it improperly represented it was a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business doesn't count as a determination that Regiment committed fraud, Board Judge Allan H. Goodman said in an Oct. 1 decision released this week. That means the VA can't have the disputed contract to replace condensate piping at a VA...

