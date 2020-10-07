NYPD Cop Accused Of Spying For China Denied Bail

Law360, New York (October 7, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A New York City police officer who allegedly spied on the activities of Tibetans and other Chinese citizens living in the U.S. and offered to reveal the inner workings of the police department to China on Wednesday was denied bail, a decision that overturned a magistrate judge's finding that he should be let out on a $1 million bond. Baimadajie Angwang, 33, a community affairs officer and U.S. Army reservist, is accused of using his position as a police officer to spy on Tibetans and other Chinese citizens in the New York area and identify potential intelligence sources within the New...

