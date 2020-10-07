Theater Co.'s Trade Secrets Suit Against Cruise Line Revived

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday revived a theater production company's suit claiming Celebrity Cruises stole its trade secrets for aerial acrobatics shows on cruise ships by terminating their contract and producing the shows in-house. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal said Poet Theatricals Marine LLC had sufficiently pled its claims that Celebrity had ripped off its shows and violated the Florida Uniform Trade Secrets Act to get the suit past the motion to dismiss stage. In order to state claims under the law, the theater company had to allege that it possessed secret information, took reasonable steps to protect it,...

