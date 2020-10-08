Stryker's Trial Win Over Surgery Death Upheld On Appeal

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A split Florida appeals court refused Wednesday to disturb Stryker Corp.'s win in a trial over a surgery death caused by a suction machine, with the majority ruling that it was harmless for a judge to allow Stryker an additional juror strike partway through trial. The appeals panel's three judges all agreed the strike should not have been permitted but ruled 2-1 that it caused no harm in the trial over the death of patient William Cavanaugh in 2012. A Stryker high-suction device, the Neptune 2, was unintentionally hooked up to Cavanaugh's chest during lung surgery, violently pulling his heart out...

