Hertz Floats New $8.2M Bonus Plan After Court Rejection

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz Global filed a renewed proposal Wednesday to award its top executives a maximum of $8.2 million in bonuses after a Delaware judge denied an earlier appeal for $14.6 million in extra compensation for the company's leadership. In court filings, Hertz said it has rejiggered its employee incentive plan proposal in response to concerns from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath last month by removing company insiders from the pool of executives eligible for the bonuses and deferring pursuit of extra compensation for those insiders until next year. "In the face of the court's strong statements, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS