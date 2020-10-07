Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Fights $87M Atty Fee Bid In $500M IPhone MDL Deal

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Apple urged a California federal judge Tuesday not to approve $88.7 million in fees and costs sought by plaintiffs' attorneys in a $500 million deal to end multidistrict litigation over software updates that allegedly slowed iPhones, saying it would shortchange plaintiffs and should be slashed by at least $7 million.

The tech giant pointed to sanctions ordered against two class attorneys as a reason to reduce their fees, and also argued that the request — which includes $87.7 million in fees and nearly $1 million in costs — overshot the attorneys' lodestar by $51 million. 

"Counsel ask for a windfall that exceeds their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!