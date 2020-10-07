Apple Fights $87M Atty Fee Bid In $500M IPhone MDL Deal

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Apple urged a California federal judge Tuesday not to approve $88.7 million in fees and costs sought by plaintiffs' attorneys in a $500 million deal to end multidistrict litigation over software updates that allegedly slowed iPhones, saying it would shortchange plaintiffs and should be slashed by at least $7 million. The tech giant pointed to sanctions ordered against two class attorneys as a reason to reduce their fees, and also argued that the request — which includes $87.7 million in fees and nearly $1 million in costs — overshot the attorneys' lodestar by $51 million. "Counsel ask for a windfall that exceeds their...

