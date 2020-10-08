Nat'l Security Group Says Huawei Ban Relief Too Limited

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A national security education association said Wednesday that the federal government's two-year waiver extension that gives companies more time to comply with a ban on Huawei products is too limited. The National Defense Industrial Association, which represents more than 65,000 corporate and individual members, said that the U.S. Department of Defense's waiver extension — in effect until Sept. 2022 — excludes most of its members by only giving companies that manufacture "low-risk, high-volume items" like food and clothing more time to implement the ban. The group said that while it does support the ban and the waiver extension, the ban, which went into...

