Judge Won't Exit Air Bag Row Over 'Old Boy Network' Claim

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge who used to work for a law firm representing Subaru in a proposed class action over allegedly faulty air bags refused Wednesday to step down from the case, finding that his impartiality could not reasonably be questioned. U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo asserted that he considers all matters before him based on the law rather than on which attorney is appearing before him, rejecting assertions by the proposed class of consumers that the judge's ties to Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett PC "reeks of the 'old boy network.'" Judge Lanzillo noted that he terminated all interests...

