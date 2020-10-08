GAO Says Gov't Efforts On Secure 5G Rollout Fall Short

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office says the Trump administration's strategy for making sure next-generation wireless technology is deployed securely falls short in several critical areas and is therefore likely to be of limited to use to federal agency officials and other policymakers as they allocate resources to address 5G risks. In a report to lawmakers Wednesday, the GAO said the strategy, which the White House issued this spring, lacks critical details needed to help government decisionmakers assess and address security risks associated with 5G deployment. The White House strategy should include six "desirable characteristics," of which only five are partly addressed and one isn't addressed at all....

