Wilson Sonsini, Cooley Steer Sports Streamer's $183M IPO

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Sports streaming company FuboTV has kicked off trading after raising $183 million in an initial public offering steered by Wilson Sonsini, with Cooley representing the underwriters, one of two operating companies to go public in New York on Thursday. FuboTV said it offered 18.3 million shares at $10 each — the midpoint of the $9 to $11 price range listed in its SEC registration statement — and that the offering is expected to close Oct. 13. The company's shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol FUBO. Underwriters were also offered a 30-day option to...

