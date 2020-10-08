Alaska Tribes Sue Gov't Over Proposed Mining Access Road

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government conducted a rushed, inadequate and illegal environmental review before approving a 211-mile mining access road that would devastate habitat and cultural areas in Alaska, Native American tribes have told a federal court. The Tanana Chiefs Conference, which represents 42 tribes in the impacted region, alongside Alatna Village Council, Allakaket Tribal Council, Evansville Tribal Council and others said Wednesday that the government's project approvals this year came before key design and planning elements were even certain. And when it came to the information that was available, some of the government agencies seemed to be considering different proposals since the...

