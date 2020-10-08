2 Firms Steer Morgan Stanley's $7B Deal For Eaton Vance

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley, guided by Davis Polk has agreed to buy WilmerHale-advised Eaton Vance Corp. in a deal that has an equity value of about $7 billion and serves to bolster Morgan Stanley's capabilities in areas including wealth and investment management, the companies said Thursday. The acquisition adds to New York-headquartered Morgan Stanley's portfolio a business in Boston-based Eaton Vance that boasts more than $500 billion in assets under management, according to a statement. The deal aims to strengthen Morgan Stanley Investment Management, or MSIM; together, MSIM and Eaton Vance have about $1.2 trillion of assets under management and more than $5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS