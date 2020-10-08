Sports Mag Seeks To Ax IP Suit Over Tennis Instagram Post

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- United Sports Publications asked a New York federal judge Wednesday to dismiss a photographer's lawsuit alleging the sports magazine infringed his copyrights to an image of professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki by embedding an Instagram post containing his photograph on the magazine's website. In a 22-page memorandum, United Sports told U.S. District Judge Allyne R. Ross that photographer Michael Barrett Boesen's copyright infringement claims fail, arguing that its publication of the image is protected by the fair use doctrine, which allows exceptions of using copyright-protected work on occasion. The publisher added that the suit "lacks merit" and argued that it is...

