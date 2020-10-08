3rd Circ. Nixes Assisted Living Bias Ruling For Developers

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday upended a New Jersey federal court ruling in favor of developers that a municipal zoning ordinance improperly bars assisted living facilities in one district while allowing them in another, finding in a precedential opinion that the regulations do not discriminate against people with disabilities. A circuit panel said U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti got it wrong last year in granting a preliminary injunction that effectively made assisted living centers a permitted use in Englewood, New Jersey's R-AAA district, where plaintiffs 431 East Palisade Avenue Real Estate LLC and 7 North Woodland Street LLC want to...

