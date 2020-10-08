Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Nixes Assisted Living Bias Ruling For Developers

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday upended a New Jersey federal court ruling in favor of developers that a municipal zoning ordinance improperly bars assisted living facilities in one district while allowing them in another, finding in a precedential opinion that the regulations do not discriminate against people with disabilities.

A circuit panel said U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti got it wrong last year in granting a preliminary injunction that effectively made assisted living centers a permitted use in Englewood, New Jersey's R-AAA district, where plaintiffs 431 East Palisade Avenue Real Estate LLC and 7 North Woodland Street LLC want to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!