JPMorgan To Devote $30B To Support Underserved Groups

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase announced a $30 billion, five-year commitment Thursday to increase economic opportunities for underserved communities, including $26 billion to increase housing options and $2.75 billion to support Black- and Latino-owned businesses, in one of the largest pledges of its kind by an investment bank yet. The financial services and investment banking giant announced the new initiatives more than a week after sharing an open letter in which top in-house lawyers from the company and other global financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup Inc., pledged they'd help diversify the legal profession. That letter, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s new...

