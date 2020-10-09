4 Key Issues As States Tackle College Athlete Pay

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Five states have passed legislation that will drastically change college sports by allowing athletes to earn money for the use of their names, images and likenesses, but the new laws contain some nuances that could influence how dozens of other states considering similar proposals move forward. California, Florida, Colorado, Nebraska and New Jersey have all passed laws over the past year that permit athletes at schools in those states to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likeness, or NIL. That means athletes could be paid for sponsorships, endorsements and social media posts, among other things, without losing...

