Fox Rothschild Lures Ex-Wolf Rifkin Entertainment Atty In LA

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has added a new entertainment and tech lawyer from Wolf Rifkin Shapiro Schulman & Rabkin LLP known for spearheading the sale of American rocker Tom DeLonge's publishing catalog in Los Angeles. Heidy Vaquerano joined Fox Rothschild as a partner at the beginning of October, the firm announced last Monday. With more than 18 years of experience in the industry, she has built a clientele base that includes Grammy-winning musicians, actors, writers, producers and tech startups. Before joining Fox Rothschild, Vaquerano was a senior attorney in the entertainment and intellectual property division at Wolf Rifkin. Vaquerano told Law360 on...

