Ex-Judge To Mediate Law Firm Data Breach Fight

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A former Missouri state judge and federal prosecutor has been appointed to mediate a dispute over allegations by an insurance company that Warden Grier LLP mishandled a 2016 cyberattack that exposed private information. Charles E. Atwell will serve as a mediator in the dispute brought by Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc., which filed claims of breach of contract, breach of implied contract, breach of fiduciary duty and negligence against Warden Grier in the Western District of Missouri, according to Thursday's designation. Atwell previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Missouri and served for over 16 years as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS