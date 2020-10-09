10th Circ. Won't Put $36M Award OK On Hold

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has denied a Mexican cement company's bid to stay its decision enforcing a $36 million arbitral award in favor of a Bolivian investment firm while the U.S. Supreme Court considers the matter. A three-member appellate panel refused Thursday to send investment firm Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles SA's case back to the Colorado judge whose order it upheld in August while GCC Latinoamérica and its parent company, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, appeal the matter to the high court. The panel's one-page order offered no explanation as to why it denied the cement company's motion for a...

