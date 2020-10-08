Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Gives Bat Buyer Another Swing At Class Claims

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday gave a bat buyer alleging that Easton Diamond Sports LLC mislabels the weight of its baseball bats another swing at the company, saying the district court was premature in throwing out his class allegations.

The three-judge panel reversed a lower court ruling that denied Ricky Wisdom the chance to amend his class claims, in which he sought to represent all who bought the bats that were labeled as lighter than they were, on claims of unjust enrichment and under California's False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law.

The district court jumped the gun in finding that...

