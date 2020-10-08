Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ICE Can't Escape Activists' Targeted Removals Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge dealt U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement a blow Thursday, unraveling the agency's reading of the Immigration and Nationality Act to keep a challenge from two activist groups alive.

U.S. District Judge James L. Robart tossed ICE's latest attempt to bury La Resistencia and the Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites' claims that the agency targets unauthorized immigrants who speak out against it for deportation. While ICE had argued that the INA bars district courts from hearing challenges to removal proceedings, the judge determined that the agency's reading of the law, including its exclusive jurisdiction clause, was too broad....

