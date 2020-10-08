Liberty Mutual Escapes $3.2M For Reimbursement Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court said Liberty Fire Insurance Co. is not obligated to reimburse $3.2 million to Zenith Insurance Co., which sued the insurer after paying that amount for a construction worker's injury claim, siding with the lower court that the injury is not covered under Liberty's policy. Judge Gregory Keosian ruled that Liberty does not have to indemnify or reimburse Zenith for the $3.2 million Zenith paid for the worker's injury claim. The appeals court had previously reversed the lower court's ruling against Liberty and remanded the case back to the trial court. On remand, the lower court ruled against...

