DOJ Sued Over Push To End Enviro Project Settlements

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Environmental advocates sued the Trump administration Thursday, arguing the U.S. Department of Justice's policy banning environmental improvement projects in enforcement settlements is ill considered, will harm poor and minority communities, and should be thrown out. The Conservation Law Foundation told a Massachusetts federal court that a top DOJ official misinterpreted the law and overturned decades of policy in a March memorandum that bars enforcement settlements that require businesses to take on environmental projects that provide a public benefit. The memo has arbitrary reasoning in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, according to the complaint. In March, Jeffrey Bossert Clark, the head...

