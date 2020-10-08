Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Costco Dodges Suit Over Roundup Marketing

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a suit alleging that Costco Wholesale Corp. violated state law by selling the weedkiller Roundup without disclosing it contained the chemical glyphosate, saying that the complaint doesn't show how Costco was involved in its making or marketing.

U.S. District Chief Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said in an order Wednesday that while plaintiff Paul Taylor's complaint "recites a long and contentious history of the science and legal status of glyphosate," it does little to tie Costco to any of the alleged violations of California's Unfair Competition Law.

In the complaint, Taylor alleged that Costco put...

