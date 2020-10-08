Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Splits Women's Sex Harassment Suit Against Fox News

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A former producer and a network guest must proceed separately with their claims that they faced pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct at Fox News from hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and former host Ed Henry, a New York federal judge ordered Thursday.

In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams split the cases of former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart and former guest Cathy Areu, who together brought the suit against the network and some of its most recognizable stars in July.

Judge Abrams gave no reasoning for her order, but in a letter filed with the court in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!