Judge Splits Women's Sex Harassment Suit Against Fox News

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A former producer and a network guest must proceed separately with their claims that they faced pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct at Fox News from hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and former host Ed Henry, a New York federal judge ordered Thursday. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams split the cases of former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart and former guest Cathy Areu, who together brought the suit against the network and some of its most recognizable stars in July. Judge Abrams gave no reasoning for her order, but in a letter filed with the court in...

