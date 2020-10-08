NY Landlord's Indictment Tossed Over Gov't 'Missteps'

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday threw out a 114-count indictment against a Rochester landlord accused of running a $500 million real estate fraud after prosecutors "blew" deadlines and "mishandled" discovery, although the government will be allowed to refile the charges. The rare dismissal of an indictment ahead of trial came after the government failed to process electronic evidence from three computers seized over two years ago before the statutory speedy trial clock ran out, among other missteps, according to the order. But U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford declined to permanently dismiss the case because she disagreed with landlord...

