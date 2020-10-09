Stanford Bank Receiver Wins $79M Clawback Suit In 5th Circ.

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that a billionaire investor cannot hold on to the $79 million transferred to him by Stanford International Bank Ltd. just before the bank was exposed as a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme. In a published opinion on Thursday, a three-judge appellate panel held that Gary D. Magness had failed to diligently investigate his suspicions of fraud at the bank before requesting the withdrawal of his high-dollar investment in Stanford, and then receiving it through loans, in October 2008. That finding undercuts Magness' defense that he accepted the transfers from Stanford in "good faith" under the Texas Uniform Fraudulent...

