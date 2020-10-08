Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Says Tripp Threatened Elon Musk, Harassed Quinn Attys

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A former Tesla employee accused of stealing company trade secrets sent emails to Elon Musk threatening physical violence and harassed Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorneys, the electric car giant told a Nevada federal judge Thursday.

In an emergency motion, Tesla said that since U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du granted the company's motion for summary judgment on Martin Tripp's counterclaims, the former lead process technician accused of stealing confidential company information has been sending profanity-laced emails to Tesla CEO Musk, threatening him with physical violence.

In one such email reportedly sent by Tripp, the former employee called Musk his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!