Tesla Says Tripp Threatened Elon Musk, Harassed Quinn Attys

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A former Tesla employee accused of stealing company trade secrets sent emails to Elon Musk threatening physical violence and harassed Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorneys, the electric car giant told a Nevada federal judge Thursday. In an emergency motion, Tesla said that since U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du granted the company's motion for summary judgment on Martin Tripp's counterclaims, the former lead process technician accused of stealing confidential company information has been sending profanity-laced emails to Tesla CEO Musk, threatening him with physical violence. In one such email reportedly sent by Tripp, the former employee called Musk his...

