Dell Escapes FCA Suit Over Cybersecurity Vulnerability

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge dismissed a suit on Thursday accusing Dell of selling computer systems to the government that contained a cybersecurity vulnerability, saying it wasn't clear those security issues would have affected the government's decision to buy the systems. Relator Phillip M. Adams failed to show that Dell Computer Corp.'s alleged false certifications about its systems were material to the government's decision to pay for them, as required under the False Claims Act, according to U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan. "The existence of a single vulnerability, namely the Hardware Trojan identified by Mr. Adams, would not necessarily be...

