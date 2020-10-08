Chuck E. Cheese Dropping Sale Plans For Debt-Equity Swap

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The owner of pizza arcade chain Chuck E. Cheese told a Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday that it had not received sufficient interest to continue along a potential sale track for its assets and would be pivoting to a debt-for-equity swap with its existing lenders. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Matthew S. Barr of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said CEC Entertainment Inc. had determined that the threshold sale price it needed to achieve in order to satisfy its secured term loan obligations was $875 million, and that numerous potential bidders had balked at meeting that price. "Unfortunately, standing here today...

