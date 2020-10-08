Wiped Out Global Eagle Creditor Slams Ch. 11 Legal Tab

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- An unsecured creditor of bankrupt travel industry entertainment supplier Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. objected Thursday to an initial $2.4 million legal fee billing in the debtor's $1 billion Chapter 11 case, arguing that the expense clashes with the wipeout faced by most other creditors. BMG Rights Management (US) LLC said in its objection that Latham & Watkins LLP had 85 individuals working on various parts of the fast-moving case, which was filed on July 22 and is slated for a sale hearing on Oct. 15. BMG, a music publishing company, ranks as the fifth-largest unsecured creditor in the case, with a...

