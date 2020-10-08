Cruise Line Settles Ohio Woman's TCPA Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Royal Seas Cruises has reached a settlement to resolve an Ohio woman's proposed class action accusing the company of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a deal that came just ahead of a bench trial scheduled for later this month in Florida federal court. According to a notice filed by plaintiff Brenda Bell, the parties have reached an agreement that will resolve her individual claims. Bell's claims will be dismissed with prejudice, but any potential class members' claims will be dismissed without prejudice. Further details about the agreement were not immediately available late Thursday. The parties told the court they expect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS