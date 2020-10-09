No Second Chance For Obama Center Challenge At 7th Circ.

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has rejected an environmental group's request that the en banc court reconsider a panel decision that the city of Chicago didn't violate the Constitution when it approved former President Barack Obama's planned $500 million presidential center in a public park. Protect Our Parks Inc. in September asked the full circuit court to reconsider what it said was a "flatly inconsistent" ruling. The group argued the panel erred by treating its state law claims and its federal claims differently when ruling on standing, even though they are both based on the group's undivided interest in public trust property. The brief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS