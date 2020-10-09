SEC Accuses Oil Services Co. Of $100M Fraud

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused bankrupt oilfield services company SAExploration Holdings Inc., its former CEO Jeffrey Hastings and three other former executives on Thursday of overseeing a $100 million accounting fraud, the same day New York federal prosecutors announced criminal fraud charges against Hastings. In a 49-page complaint filed in New York federal court, the SEC accused Houston-based SAE of artificially inflating its revenue by transacting with a purportedly independent organization known as Alaskan Seismic Ventures LLC, a seismic data library company. But the agency says SAE actually created ASV, and that ASV remained under the control of Hastings...

