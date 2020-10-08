BofI Investor Suit Revived In 9th Circ. By Whistleblower Action

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- In a published opinion on Thursday, the Ninth Circuit reversed the dismissal of a securities suit against the since-rebranded BofI Federal Bank after finding a related whistleblower suit could be considered a potential "corrective disclosure." An appellate panel largely agreed with the in California federal court order dismissing the putative class action against the San Diego-based BofI, now known as Axos Bank, for failing to prove loss causation by showing the bank's alleged misstatements about its underwriting standards and internal controls were revealed to the market in at least one "corrective disclosure" that caused its share price to drop. The panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS