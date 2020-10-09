Curaleaf Says TCPA Suit Lacks Facts About Texts

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Multistate marijuana company Curaleaf asked a New York federal judge Thursday to throw out a class action accusing the company of sending unwanted marketing texts to customers, saying there's no evidence it used a banned autodialer to send the alleged messages. Curaleaf, which operates more than 90 dispensaries in 23 states, told U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff that the suit needed to show evidence that explicitly accuses the company of using an automated dialer to send the messages in order to bring claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Without those allegations, the suit can't go any further, the company said....

