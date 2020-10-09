DC Judge Orders Postal Service To Restore OT Pay

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to restore postal service overtime pay and allow late mail deliveries, affirming parts of a lawsuit filed by a group of allegedly disenfranchised primary voters as mail-in ballots arrive for the general election. Judge Emmet Sullivan granted a preliminary injunction to four voters who requested but did not receive mail-in ballots for 2020 primary elections, saying they met a high bar for proving allegations that U.S. Postal Service policy changes violated their voting rights, according to the order. The injunction is the latest in a series of lawsuits against the...

