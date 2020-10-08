Calif. Judge Upholds Most Of State's Private Prison Ban

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge upheld most of the state's private prison ban by ruling Thursday that it doesn't conflict with the federal government's enforcement authority, but ordered the state to lift the ban on the U.S. Marshals Services' private jails. In a 75-page order, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino tossed most of the lawsuits from the federal government and private prison operator GEO Group Inc. seeking to strike down Assembly Bill 32, which outlaws private prisons and would lead to the shutdown of several of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's privately operated detention centers, including its Adelanto and Mesa Verde facilities....

