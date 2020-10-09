Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Rejects EEOC Race Bias Suit Against BBQ Joint

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in North Carolina has said Joe's Old Fashioned Bar-B-Que Inc. was not responsible for a worker's "explosive outburst" and "racial comments" against a Black female co-worker, handing a loss to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The jury on Thursday unanimously decided that the barbecue restaurant, which does business as Lancaster's BBQ & Wings, did not create a racially hostile workplace and was not responsible for the constructive discharge and battery of former employee Shana Knox or the negligent hiring, supervision and retention of the co-worker she accused of racial bias, the verdict said.

Knox's co-worker did inflict...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!