Texas Justices Bounce Back Fen-Phen Atty Malpractice Fight

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said a lower court wrongly revived claims that an attorney improperly withheld a cut of a Fen-Phen settlement he secured for 4,000 former clients, saying the appellate judges' decision was based on an incorrect finding he had submitted unauthenticated copies of court records. But the ruling in favor of George Fleming and Fleming & Associates LLP doesn't bring an end to the malpractice claims against him. The high court remanded the matter back to the Fourteenth Court of Appeals to determine whether Fleming's wins in six test trials should bring an end to the claims of the remaining thousands of clients....

