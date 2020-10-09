Biopharma Co. Leads Pack Of 5 IPOs Totaling $650.8M

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Cooley-steered biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies led a pack of five operating companies whose shares debuted in the U.S. Friday in initial public offerings that totaled $650.8 million. San Mateo, California-based Kronos Bio Inc. said it raised $250 million to fund clinical trials and develop new therapies, making it the largest of the pack of operating companies that went public. Two biotechnology companies also debuted, showing that life science companies are still dominating the IPO market. A Chinese provider of educational entertainment products for children and a security software company brought up the rear of the pack. Of the floats...

