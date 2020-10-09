Browser Firm Opera Omitted Fintech From IPO, Investors Say

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Investors in web browser company Opera on Thursday told a federal judge in Manhattan that the company and some of its brass must face their proposed securities class action because Opera failed to properly inform them about its participation in the fintech sector in the leadup to its 2018 public offering. In the Oct. 8 memo, Opera investors Lilian Lau and Leon Brown told U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl that when members of the proposed shareholder class purchased shares of the company in connection with Opera's IPO, "they received something materially different than they bargained for." The Opera investors alleged...

